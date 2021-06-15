To nobody's surprise, Niantic has yet another augmented reality game in the works. This time around, the studio has partnered with Hasbro and TOMY to create a game where players will battle and interact with familiar characters from the Transformers universe. The game is called Transformers: Heavy Metal, and as you would expect, it will utilize Niantic's Lightship AR platform, much like Pokémon GO, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, and Ingress Prime.

Get ready to ROLL OUT with TRANSFORMERS: Heavy Metal, a new #Transformers experience from @Nianticlabs. Sign up for more info at https://t.co/ZDoVrIc6fn. pic.twitter.com/JbOCiPd8iw — TRANSFORMERS: Heavy Metal (@TFHeavyMetal) June 14, 2021

This is a fresh announcement, so Niantic has nothing to show outside of two screenshots and the game's logo. More or less, Transformers: Heavy Metal will take place on a real-world map through the Lightship AR platform, and it's probably safe to assume that some sort of collection mechanic will be the focus.

Sadly we don't know how the game will be monetized or when it will be released, though you can currently pre-register on the official website to receive further news as it develops. What we do know is that beta testing should begin soon, but only in select markets, and Niantic has yet to announce those markets. Of course, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that Transformers: Heavy Metal will more than likely land as a free-to-play release chock full of in-app purchases if Niantic's history of IAP-infested games is anything to go by.