Whether you're looking for a light, versatile player in your PC playbook or just an extra computer to run a server or some tasks in the backgrounds, Asus's Chromebook Flip C434 is a beautiful choice. And it's back near record low prices on Amazon right now.

The C434 comes with a 14" 1080p revolving touch display — that's where the "Flip" in the name comes from — a backlit keyboard, and a sturdy aluminum build. The base model configuration we're talking about here is admittedly a bit light for some who might want to use it as a daily driver, but an 8th-gen Intel Core m3 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage definitely makes it a capable alternate in times of need. Plus, it's a Chromebook, so long battery life is a given. You can learn more about this device in our full review.

This thing's been on the market for a couple of years and it's been doing decent sales on Amazon all throughout. But this latest discount takes us back near to prices we haven't seen in 18 months — just $420 today, about $65 off of recent pricing. If you've been hankering to give a Chrome OS convertible a try, give this one a chance.