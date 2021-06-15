Flagships are more expensive than ever these days, but you don't need to break the bank to get a great daily driver. Mid-range devices offer decent performance for the price point, and though they may not compete with gaming phones and foldables, they're more than enough for sending messages and watching a few YouTube videos. Samsung's Galaxy A52 5G is one of the best mid-rangers you can buy right now, and with today's deal, it's an even better value.

The Galaxy A52 5G is a steal at its usual price of $500, but Samsung has it on sale through its storefront for just $400. Don't let the low price fool you — this phone offers a killer experience, with a 6.5" 1080p 120Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 750G CPU, and 6GB of RAM. In addition, Samsung has promised three OS updates and four years of security updates for the A52, so you know your purchase is futureproofed before it's even in your hands. While the camera can't compete with similar phones from Google and Apple, it's hard to argue with the value Samsung brings to the table.

As always, Samsung is pushing its trade-in deals as a way to save extra cash on a new device, but you don't need to give away one of your old phones to get this deal. Just make sure you've selected "No trade-in" before adding to your cart to access the $100 discount. Head to the link below to get started.