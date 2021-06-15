This story was originally published and last updated .
Google's Play Points rewards program, which offers about 1% in rewards points for your Play Store purchases, is now available in 13 more countries, ten of which are in Europe. Last we'd heard about Play Points, there were 9 countries on the list, so the support has more than doubled with these latest additions.
Without further ado, here's what's new to the list:
- Denmark
- Finland
- Greece
- Ireland
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Arab Emirates
As an overview of Play Points, the program is intended to incentivize Play Store users to buy more things, offering about 1% back in rewards points in the US (or slightly more depending on your tier in the program). Those points can be used for coupons, in-app purchases, and Google Play credit. It's not a bad deal if you were already buying a lot of stuff from the Play Store, though it must be said that a 1% rate likely isn't enough to entice most people to buy more than they were going to.
Google doesn't mention any rollout time, but given that some readers are telling us they're not seeing it in one of the newly supported countries, it seems like it may take some time to reach everyone. We've reached out to Google and will update when we hear back.
Rolling out to more countries
The program is now expanding to include five more countries:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Israel
- New Zealand
- Portugal
It's also worth noting that Play Points can't be redeemed for books in the following countries: Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, and Spain.
