Gboard's emoji mashup stickers are one of the best things about using Google's software keyboard these days. They cover a gamut from cute, to funny, to even a bit disturbing — avocado spider will haunt your dreams. Now Gboard is adding another trick that makes it even easier to use them, offering up emoji kitchen stickers contextually based on what you type.

Back in 2018, Google rolled out AI-powered non-mashup emoji suggestions for Gboard, which dynamically and contextually recommended emoji based on what you typed. For example, "this party is hot" pulls a fire emoji — you get the idea. Later, in 2020, Google officially rolled out Emoji Kitchen following a short period of experimentation, allowing you to merge two emoji together. Now, in a meta-mashup Google is extending Emoji Kitchen to take advantage of AI context recommendations as well.

Contextual suggestions for emoji mashups will appear in the side-scrolling emoji carousel based on what you type, as depicted above. Not only does that make it easier to find a good one, it may also help with discovering which combinations are even possible, if you aren't familiar with the options.

The new contextual suggestions are available in the Gboard beta starting today, with a wider rollout to stable planned this summer for English, Spanish, and Portuguese.