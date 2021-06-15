This story was originally published and last updated .
Opera has finally brought its GX gaming browser to mobile with the launch of a beta release. While the browser will roll out in a more official manner in a few weeks, if you're eager to take a look, Opera has provided the APK for today's beta launch. Much like the desktop version of the gaming-centric Opera GX browser, the new mobile release offers a homepage dedicated to gaming news and deals.
Now, upon first hearing about this browser, my first thought was that this is a really sly way to serve gaming ads to a gaming audience, hence the focus on highlighting gaming deals within the browser. This is why you'll find information about upcoming game releases as well as a deals aggregator that links to game sales directly below the browser's search bar and speed dial. Clearly, this info can be useful for those heavy into gaming, though it's hard to shake the feeling this space is just one big advertisement for games and their sales.
Beyond the gaming news and deals section, users will have a choice of four themes when setting up the browser, and these range in color from red, blue, purple, and grey. These themes lean a little into typical gaming aesthetic, though they are somewhat minimal in design. You can also choose from two browsing options from the setup screen, a standard option that allows you to navigate like any other app and a Fast Action option that provides a few extra shortcuts in the Navigation bar that allows users to open and close their tabs quickly.
Opera GX Mobile also comes with a built-in ad-blocker, a cookie dialog blocker, and a crypto mining blocker. But the real standout feature is that you can sync the mobile browser with the desktop version, and there's even an encrypted messaging space called Flow where you can leave yourself notes, send files, and basically link to anything on the web that you wish, which can all be accessed at any time once both browsers are synced. There is a 10MB file size limit to the Flow space, but this is hardly surprising.
If you'd like to take Opera GX Mobile for a spin, currently, you'll have to sideload the APK. While we don't yet know when the app will roll out to a wider audience on the Play Store, today's beta launch should signify we are nearing that release.
Opera GX Mobile: APK
The Opera GX Mobile browser is now available on the Play Store
About a month back, Opera announced that it would be bringing its gaming-centric desktop browser to mobile, but at the time, the company didn't offer a release date. Well, today is the day, and so everyone is free to pick up this newfangled web browser from the Google Play Store.
Much as I revealed last month, this is a gaming-centric browser that offers targeted features, such as lists for game sales and new releases, which could be construed as discreet advertising served up to a targeted audience. Outside of the sales and release list, potential users can expect a built-in ad-blocker, a VPN, a fast-action launcher (for bookmarks), and a few themes that just had to be styled around blatant gamer aesthetic. After all, this is a browser for gamers, so that has to be painfully apparent every time you use it.
So if you're in desperate need of a browser that serves up new game releases and sales, or simply love to theme your device around gamer aesthetic, then perhaps Opera GX Mobile is just what you're looking for. If you'd like to take the browser for a spin to check it out for yourself, you can grab the install from the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
