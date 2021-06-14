It’s hard to believe, but Prime Day 2021 is already almost here. With only one week to go before the festivities kick off, our friends at Roborock are getting a jump start on their lineup of deals. From now through June 22, you can save tons on premium smart vacuums like the innovative S6 MaxV, the capable S4 Max, and many more.
Roborock S6 MaxV
If you need a vacuum that can navigate the obstacle course that is your home, the S6 MaxV is the one you want. Equipped with twin front-facing cameras, this remains to be the only vacuum in Roborock’s lineup that can see and steer around common household objects, like power cords, hair brushes, pets, and even the presents those pets leave behind. From now through the June 22, you can grab an S6 MaxV for $549.99 ($200 off).
Roborock S4 Max
Don’t need a mop? Then don’t spend the extra money on one! The S4 Max is the best vacuum-only option Roborock makes, prioritizing suction performance and battery life over all else. If you want to pick one up for yourself, you have until June 22 to buy the S4 max for $309.99 ($120 off) at Amazon.
Flash sale: Roborock S7
Having only launched earlier this year, the Roborock S7 has been a runaway success, selling out multiple times since it hit the market. Although this model looks like most svelte Roborock vacuums on the outside, it’s equipped with the company’s first retractable vibrating mop head that scrub your hard floors when you need it and get out of the way when you don’t. It also comes with a reengineered rubber brush that prevents tangles and improves longevity. From Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22, you can get the S7 for $609.99 ($40 off) at Amazon.
Flash sale: Roborock S5 Max
The S5 Max sale is also only available for a limited time, and when you check out what it has to offer, you can see why. As Roborock’s best-selling robotic vacuum, the S5 Max features LiDAR navigation with adaptive algorithms, mated to a powerful suction system and a long-lasting battery, all for a compelling price. From Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22, the S5 Max can be yours for $379.99 ($170 off).
More Prime Day deals from Roborock
Okay, so not everyone needs the best and baddest robotic vacuums to ever roam a home. If you’re just looking for affordable options that will get the job done, Roborock has you covered here, too. From now through June 22, you can pick up a S6 Pure for $359.99 ($240 off) and an E4 Mop for $229.99 ($120 off). To check out all of Roborock’s Prime Day deals, head on over to their Amazon page here.
Buy:
- S7 — $609.99 ($40 off)
- S6 MaxV — $549.99 ($200 off)
- S5 Max — $379.99 ($170 off)
- S4 Max — $309.99 ($120 off)
- S6 Pure — $359.99 ($240 off)
- E4 Mop — $229.99 ($120 off)
Interested in a sponsored post or other advertising options? Fill out this form.
Comments