Samsung was ahead of the curve again this month when it released the May 2021 security patch for the international Galaxy S21 before anyone else. That continues now as several devices on T-Mobile receive the same update, even as the June security patch arrives for several devices.

As well as security fixes, some devices on One UI 3.1 can expect to see some improvements to QuickShare (Samsung's version of Nearby Share). However, the changelog doesn't elaborate any further, and I don't use the feature enough to notice any noticeable changes. Owners of the Galaxy Tab S6 on T-Mobile will be thrilled to learn that this month's update also includes Android 11.

So far, the May patch has been released for the following US devices:

Galaxy Note9 series

  • Verizon
    • Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU8FUE1, released June 4th
  • T-Mobile
  • AT&T
    • Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU8FUE1, released June 1st

Galaxy S10 series

Galaxy Note10 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy Note20 series

Galaxy S21 series

  • AT&T
    • Galaxy S21: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU3AUDB, released May 11th
    • Galaxy S21+: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU3AUDB, released May 11th
    • Galaxy S21 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU3AUDB, released May 11th

Galaxy A series

  • T-Mobile
  • Verizon
    • Galaxy A50: RP1A.200720.012.A505USQSCDUE2, released May 19th
    • Galaxy A51: RP1A.200720.012.A515USQU6CUE2, released June 8th
    • Galaxy A42 5G: RP1A.200720.012.A426USQU2AUE2, released June 3rd
    • Galaxy A51: RP1A.200720.012.A516VSQU3DUE2, released June 2nd
    • Galaxy A71 5G: RP1A.200720.012.A716VSQU3DUE2, released June 2nd
  • Xfinity

Galaxy Fold

  • AT&T
    • Galaxy Fold: RP1A.200720.012.F900USQU4EUD9, released May 17th

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Fold2

Galaxy Tab S6

New devices

Updated to include security patches for Verizon's Galaxy A51, the AT&T Note9, and T-Mobile Note9, A32, and S10 series.