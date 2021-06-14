This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung was ahead of the curve again this month when it released the May 2021 security patch for the international Galaxy S21 before anyone else. That continues now as several devices on T-Mobile receive the same update, even as the June security patch arrives for several devices.
As well as security fixes, some devices on One UI 3.1 can expect to see some improvements to QuickShare (Samsung's version of Nearby Share). However, the changelog doesn't elaborate any further, and I don't use the feature enough to notice any noticeable changes. Owners of the Galaxy Tab S6 on T-Mobile will be thrilled to learn that this month's update also includes Android 11.
So far, the May patch has been released for the following US devices:
Galaxy Note9 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU8FUE1, released June 4th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note9: N960USQU8FUE1, released June 6th
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU8FUE1, released June 1st
Galaxy S10 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S10e: G970USQU5GUE2, released June 2nd
- Galaxy S10: G973USQU5GUE2, released June 2nd
- Galaxy S10+: G975USQU5GUE2, released June 2nd
- Galaxy S10 5G: G977UUCU6YUE2, released June 3rd
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S10 Lite: G770U1UES3DUE1, released May 18th
- Galaxy S10e: G970U1UES5GUD1, released May 27th
- Galaxy S10: G973U1UES5GUD1, released May 27th
- Galaxy S10+: G975U1UES5GUD1, released May 27th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQU5GUE2, released June 2nd
- Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQU5GUE2, released June 2nd
- Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQU5GUE2, released June 2nd
- Galaxy S10 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G977UVRU6FUE2, released June 3rd
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S10e: G970USQU5GUE2, released June 6th
- Galaxy S10: G973USQU5GUE2, released June 6th
- Galaxy S10+: G975USQU5GUE2, released June 6th
Galaxy Note10 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note10: N970USQU6FUE1, released June 1st
- Galaxy Note10+: N975USQU6FUE1, released June 1st
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note10: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQU6FUD9, released May 25th
- Galaxy Note10+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQU6FUD9, released May 25th
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N976VVRU6FUD9, released May 25th
- Xfinity Mobile and Comcast
- Galaxy Note10: N97xUSQU6FUD9, released May 26th
- Galaxy Note10+: N97xWVLU6FUD9, released May 26th
Galaxy S20 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S20 FE: RP1A.200720.012.G781USQU4DUD8, released May 18th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S20: G981USQU2DUDA, released May 23rd
- Galaxy S20+: G986USQU2DUDA, released May 23rd
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988USQU2DUDA, released May 23rd
- Galaxy S20 FE: G781USQU4DUD8, released May 23rd
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20 FE: RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQU3DUE1, released May 18th
Galaxy Note20 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note20: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU2DUDC, released May 14th
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2DUDC, released May 14th
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Note20: N981USQU2DUE1, released May 31st
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra (N986U): N986USQU2DUE1, released May 31st
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra (N986U1): N986U1UEU2DUDD, released June 2nd
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note20: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU2DUDC, released May 17th
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2DUDC, released May 17th
Galaxy S21 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S21: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU3AUDB, released May 11th
- Galaxy S21+: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU3AUDB, released May 11th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU3AUDB, released May 11th
Galaxy A series
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy A32 5G: A326USQU3AUE7, released June 6th
- Galaxy A52: A526USQUOAUB7, released May 9th
- Verizon
- Galaxy A50: RP1A.200720.012.A505USQSCDUE2, released May 19th
- Galaxy A51: RP1A.200720.012.A515USQU6CUE2, released June 8th
- Galaxy A42 5G: RP1A.200720.012.A426USQU2AUE2, released June 3rd
- Galaxy A51: RP1A.200720.012.A516VSQU3DUE2, released June 2nd
- Galaxy A71 5G: RP1A.200720.012.A716VSQU3DUE2, released June 2nd
- Xfinity
- Galaxy A51: A515USQU6CUE2, released June 10th
Galaxy Fold
- AT&T
- Galaxy Fold: RP1A.200720.012.F900USQU4EUD9, released May 17th
Galaxy Z Flip
- AT&T
- Galaxy Z Flip: RP1A.200720.012.F700USQU4DUDB, released May 17th
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: RP1A.200720.012.F707USQU2CUD9, released May 17th
- Sprint
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: F707USQU2CUD9, released May 31st
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: F916USQU1DUDE, released May 30th
Galaxy Z Fold2
- AT&T
- Galaxy Z Fold2: RP1A.200720.012.F916USQU1DUDE, released May 25th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Z Fold2: F707USQU2CUD9, released May 30th
- Verizon
- Galaxy Z Fold2: RP1A.200720.012.F916USQU1DUDE, released May 21st
Galaxy Tab S6
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Tab S6: T867USQU4CUE1, released May 30th
New devices Updated to include security patches for Verizon's Galaxy A51, the AT&T Note9, and T-Mobile Note9, A32, and S10 series.
New devices
Updated to include security patches for Verizon's Galaxy A51, the AT&T Note9, and T-Mobile Note9, A32, and S10 series.
Comments