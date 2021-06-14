The Nest Audio is not even a year old. It's some sort of a hybrid between a more modern and better-sounding replacement for the original Google Home speaker and a slightly less powerful Home Max. Thankfully, the Nest Audio is more affordable than the latter, traditionally selling at $100. However, it's currently $25 off at most online retailers, bringing its price down to just $75.

The Nest Audio aims at replacing both the original Google Home and Google Home Max speakers. It features a 75mm woofer, a 19mm tweeter, three far-field microphones, and Bluetooth 5.0 support. It can be paired with another unit for stereo sound but also works independently. If you want to learn more about the Nest Audio, make sure you read Taylor's full review here.

All colors are currently discounted at the below retailers; just click on your favorite one to buy yours.