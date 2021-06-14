Just a little more than four months after launch, the Galaxy S21 series are still some of the hottest Android devices on the block, and now one can be yours. This week, our friends at Ting Mobile are giving away a new Samsung Galaxy S21+ phone with 5G. Here’s everything you need to know.

There are few brands as ubiquitous as Samsung in the Android space. This year’s Galaxy S21+ was especially stunning when you consider its blazing-fast Snapdragon 888 processor, buttery-smooth 120Hz display, and its more palpable price tag compared to last year’s models. We even called it “secretly the best S21” in our official review, which you can check out here. But even one of the hottest 5G phones of the year is only as good as the cell service that powers it. Enter Ting Mobile, once a pay-what-you-use service provider that now offers a variety of affordable plans.

Whether you're unhappy with your current carrier or you'd simply like to save a bit of money, Ting Mobile has options ranging from just $10 a month for a Flex plan, up to an Unlimited plan for $25 ($20 off) a month for the first three months. Even better, Ting Mobile runs on two out of the three largest carrier networks in the United States, meaning you get premium coverage for far less than providers like Verizon or T-Mobile would charge. Finally, Ting Mobile won’t lock you into a contract, and you can bring all of your existing phones over to their network, making it easy to get started.

Have questions about Ting Mobile? The company prides itself on offering real, human-operated customer support, so feel free to contact them at any time. To learn more about Ting Mobile and their range of service plans — including how you can save a total of $60 on an Unlimited plan until June 30th — check out their official webpage here.

The contest will run from Monday, June 7, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Monday, June 14, 2021. One winner will be selected to receive a Galaxy S21+ 5G from Ting Mobile. This contest is only open to participants in the United States. Good luck!

Ting Mobile S21+ Giveaway (US)

