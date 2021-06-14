If you haven't been able to try out Amazon's cloud gaming service yet, you're in luck. Nearly every big gaming company has some kind of cloud service right now, but Amazon's has involved jumping through a few more hoops than most, with invites and then an early access program. But during the upcoming Prime Day sale (which is taking place from June 21 to 22), you'll be able to have a go at Luna without the need for an invitation.

Amazon will offer Prime members a 7-day free trial, after which it'll cost $6/month to continue the membership. You can also decide to pay more for the $14.99/month Ubisoft Plus subscription that will give you access to a selection of the company's games, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6.

Luna controller

Amazon Luna is accessible on Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, iPhone, iPad, and select Android phones. You can hook up your existing Xbox One controller, DualShock 4 controller, Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller, or use a mouse and keyboard. Alternatively, you can also get the Luna Controller that directly connects to the cloud — Amazon is offering a 30% discount during the Prime Day sale.

Like all Prime Day perks, you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription to grab this deal. If you don't have one already, you can get a free 30-day trial.