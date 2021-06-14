Crypt of the NecroDancer is a popular rhythm-based roguelike, and it has finally arrived on Android. The game was initially released on PC back in 2015 and then made its way to iOS in 2016. For some reason, the developer waited five years to bring the title to Android, but now that it's here, everyone can enjoy this challenging roguelike. You can pick it up for $4.99, and this is a premium release, so you won't have to worry about any in-app purchases or advertisements ruining your fun.

Crypt of the NecroDancer offers a unique take on the roguelike genre, all thanks to its rhythm-based mechanics that have to be maintained as you move through each stage. This results in a very challenging game, so don't go in thinking you'll beat this anytime soon. The developer is pretty active, so there's a boatload of content to explore, and best of all, controllers are supported out of the box, and even the touch controls are serviceable thanks to the varied options available in this port. Heck, the game is also optimized for Chromebooks, something more Android ports should offer.

So even though it took five years for Crypt of the NecroDancer to make its way to Android, it would seem the wait was worth it. This is a solid port, it's a premium release, and there's a host of control options no matter your device of choice. So if this sounds good, you can purchase your copy today through the Play Store widget below.