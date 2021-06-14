Welcome to Monday, everyone. Even though E3 hogged the news all weekend, we still have a few sales to share with everyone, including a few standouts. First up is Peace Death, a quirky arcade simulator that's perfect for wasting time. Next, I have When Silence Fell, a haunting text adventure that offers branching paths. Last but not least is Draw Chilly, a squad-based action RPG from the same dev as Peace Death. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 20 temporarily free and 46 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Olympia Pro - Gym Workout & Fitness Trainer AdFree $19.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Games
- Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense - Epic TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Heroes VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mini Car Racing : Fun Car Extreme Stunts $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Unwanted Gray $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Defender Battle Premium: Hero Kingdom Wars $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ego Rigo $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Frontier Wars Premium: Defense Heroes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Manor $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Save the boy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cartoon Craft $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Requence $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Fussy Vegan Pro $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- WiFi Analyzer Pro $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Math Studio $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- PDF Utility - PDF Tools - PDF Reader $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Golden Hour+ $3.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 5 days
- Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Goal Horn Hub $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PDF Tools - Editor & Reader $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CASH INOUT $1,99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- SUBURBIA City Building Game $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hatsune Miku Logic Paint $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Sun Origin: Post-apocalyptic action shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Meganoid $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Quest of Wizard $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- When Silence Fell - A Dark Interactive Story $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Chess Trainer PRO - Repertoire Builder $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tiny Little Kingdoms $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CyberHive $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lanternium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Math Multiplication Division $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Choice of Life: Middle Ages $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Expanse $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- VGBAnext - Universal Console Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Majotori $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- STOKiE PRO: HD Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Daily Wallpapers Pro - Automatic Daily Wallpapers $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 3 days
- Anubis - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Anubis - Round Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Anubis Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Anubis Black - Round Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Anubis White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cadrex - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RedLine Icon Pack : LineX $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sideload Channel Launcher 3 for TV for Reddit $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Awesome-Land Pro Live wallpaper $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Awesome-Land 2 live wallpaper & backgrounds Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
