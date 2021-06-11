YouTube Music may have started as an underdeveloped replacement for Google Play Music, but it's really starting to take shape lately. Its Android Auto interface got refreshed, a Wear OS app is in development for release later this year, and shuffling tracks when casting finally works properly. Google is also working on making it easier to jam out to your favorite songs, with an all-new Replay Mix now available in the app.

Like other music services, YouTube Music suggests auto-generated playlists based on your listening habits, and Replay Mix is the latest addition to that lineup. As spotted by 9to5Google, Replay Mix is built out of everything you've been listening to the most over the last several weeks. Judging from my own mix, it does seem to pull from both your music library and anything you've listened to on YouTube proper. It can hold up to 100 of your most frequent songs and is found alongside your other mixes on the homepage.

If you switch between music streaming services on a regular basis (please don't look at my monthly bills), this sort of thing likely sounds familiar. Apple Music offers a "Favorites Mix" that fills the same need, while Spotify has both "On Repeat" and "Repeat Rewind." Even if YouTube Music is late to the party, it's good to see a new mix added to the lineup.

Replay Mix should make its way to all YouTube Music subscribers over the next few days, but even if it's not on your homepage yet, you can get to it right here. Once you've opened the mix on your app, it'll be accessible from the main page.