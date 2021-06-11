Samsung's Galaxy S21 series are some of the best phones you can buy right now, but if you're like most of us, a device isn't complete until you have a case. Plenty of great options exist for all the S21 variants, but if you want to use Samsung's fancy S-View feature, an official Flip Cover is a must. Its usual price is pretty steep, but you can save $13 today on one no matter which S21 phone you own.

As far as cases go, the Flip Cover is a solid option. It's not the most rugged offering you can buy, but if you're just looking for some day-to-day protection, it's a perfect choice. S-View is just icing on the cake, making it easy to check the time, date, and battery life without having to pick up your phone. Media controls, incoming phone calls, and notifications all sync up with the visible slot as well. Plus, the case comes in a multitude of colors, most of which are included in this sale.

$50 is a pretty steep asking price for a phone cover, but at $37, it's much easier to justify. So if you've been looking to add some variation to your S21 case collection, don't miss out on this deal. Just click the link below, then select your phone model and whatever color of your choosing.