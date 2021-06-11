Samsung's Reminder app has been getting a lot of new features recently, turning it into a viable alternative to Google Tasks or Microsoft To Do. Samsung is continuing to enhance it further, with improvements to the homescreen widget.

Until now, the widget would show all of your reminders. Now you can change this to only display those in a certain category, instead.

Left: Widget set-up, Right: Reminder categories

Once you've placed the widget on your homescreen, long-press it and tap settings. In addition to all of the usual options, you can now select the category you want to be shown. This is a small change in the grand scheme of things, but it makes the widget more useful, and it's good to see Samsung continuing to make its apps better.

The update is available now through the Galaxy Store, or you can download it yourself from APK Mirror.