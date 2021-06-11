Samsung has continued to impress with its regular security updates lately, but while flagships and new phones tend to get monthly patches, many cheaper or older devices get them less often. Samsung updated its security schedule this week, relegating some phones and tablets to less frequent support.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has been added to the schedule, but it will only receive patches quarterly despite being brand-new. It isn't unusual for Samsung to give tablets less support than phones, but it's still disappointing to see a Tab S device neglected when it has only just been released.

Other older devices have also been moved around, and you can see all of the changes below:

Moved from quarterly to biannual

Galaxy A20e

Galaxy A60

Galaxy A70

Galaxy View2

New to quarterly

Galaxy F52 5G

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Like the Tab S7 FE, the A7 Lite is another just-launched tablet that's starting off its update career in the quarterly bracket.