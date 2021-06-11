Razer released its first pair of ANC-equipped headphones last year, and to our surprise, they were actually quite the value. At $200, its Opus headset managed to undercut the competition, delivering excellent sound quality and noise cancellation without breaking the bank. Razer's looking to pull away from the pack for the second year in a row, cutting the price of its brand-new set of headphones in half.

This set, dubbed the Opus X, aims to give budget-conscious shoppers excellent headphones for both gaming and music. Like last year's model, this cheaper pair features 40mm drivers that should be capable of the same excellent sound. Two of its four microphones are dedicated to ANC, and a passthrough mode lets you hear anyone around you without taking them off. While they drop the THX branding and 3.5mm input (boo!) from last year's model, battery life has been extended in return, offering up to 30 hours of listening time with ANC enabled. A fair trade if you're more concerned with longevity than cables.

Another advantage of picking up the cheaper unit: new colors! The previous set came in midnight blue, black, and a special patterned variant. Meanwhile, the Opus X is available in Razer's usual shade of green and bright shades of pink and silver. It's a much more attention-grabbing pair of headphones than the original Opus cans ever were.

If a cheaper set of Razer's surprisingly great headset is something you've been waiting for, you can grab a pair for yourself from its website today.