Summer is just right around the corner, and with people restless to ditch quarantine life, many are planning time with friends and family outdoors. Finding power can be tricky when you're not home — that's where Jackery's Explorer 500 battery pack comes in. It's normally priced $600, but today, you can pick this one up for just $420 on Amazon.

The Jackery Explorer 500 is less mighty than the model we've reviewed a couple of months ago, but it still packs a punch. Its 518Wh battery capacity is good for powering your phone, laptop, and even a mini fridge for several hours. Its compact size and firm handle makes it easy to carry around — perfect for RV camping and road trips. For those intrepid outdoor adventurers who want to embrace the outdoor life for a longer time, the Explorer 500 is compatible with the company's SolarSaga 100W solar panel (sold separately), which can fully charge it in nine and a half hours under direct sunlight.

Jackery's battery pack has a slew of ports to keep your devices powered. It features one AC outlet (100V/500W; peak at 1000W), three USB-A ports, two DC ports, and one car port. The company notes that devices rated over 500W (like a kettle or coffee maker, for example) aren't supported. Reviews praised the all-around utility of the Jackery Explorer 500 and loved its combination of features it offers. It's $100 off on Amazon right now, and you can get a steeper $80 discount by clicking on the coupon button — dropping the cost down to $420 (Editor's note: Nice). It's a great companion for any camping adventurer — and one you should pull the trigger on.