It doesn't seem all that long ago that storage capacities measured in terabytes seemed like science fiction, but the cost of those TBs has fallen fast. Case in point: this little USB-C flash drive from SanDisk packs a whole terabyte, and it's $118 on Amazon right now — more than half off MSRP and down about $15 from recent street prices.

The little fella is rated for transfer speeds of up to 150 megabytes per second and has both a USB-C connector and a USB-A one, one at each end. There's also a convenient loop on it, so you could keep it on a keychain.

At its current price of $117.64, this flash drive definitely isn't an impulse buy, but it is the cheapest it's ever been outside of Amazon's warehouse deals. Hit the link below to pick one up.