Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's the end of the week, and so I have more than a few sales to share with everyone, along with a few standouts. First up is Football Manager 2021 Mobile, Sega's popular soccer management sim, and it's currently $4 off. Next, I have This Is the Police, a dark adventure game where you can choose to play a good or dirty cop. Last but not least is G30, a minimalistic memory game that's easily worth the current asking price. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 47 on-sale apps and games for Wednesday.
Free
Apps
- Paint By Numbers Creator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Brightness Manager - brightness per app manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Touch Block Pro - screen , touch , block $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- High Smileson $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight - Epic Action $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Swipe Break Out PvP : PangPang2 New $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Beautiful Harmony : Xperia Theme $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cool Harmony: Xperia Theme $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Falling Flowers Red - Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Minka Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Xperia Theme - Falling Flowers Red $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Xperia Theme - Fujiyama Night $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Baby Sleep PRO 🍼 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mindroid 🧠 PRO Unlock $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Twilight Pro Unlock $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Unified Remote Full $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Intuitive Guitar - Major Scale Modes $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Auto TTS $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SkySafari 6 Plus $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- SkySafari 6 Pro $39.99 -> $19.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- 1943 Deadly Desert Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aporkalypse - Pigs of Doom $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Rain : New zombie virus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- This Is the Police $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Color Defense - Ultimate TD Tower Base Defence $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dwarf Journey $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ethics: Journalist's Way $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Football Manager 2021 Mobile $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Football Manager 2021 Touch $19.99 -> $10.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SnakEscape: Escape from Snake Turn-Based Game $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Assembly Tabletop Puzzle Card Game $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Caapora Adventure - Ojibe's Revenge $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DISTRAINT 2 $7.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tormentum - Dark Sorrow - a Mystery Point & Click $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Aline Blue icon pack - linear white & blue icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Aline White icon pack - linear white icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Athena Dark Icon Pack - Dark Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Athena Icon Pack - Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Finesta KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Square KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Circa - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cuticon Round - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Tosca - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fluid Walls - 4K Liquid Style Wallpapers $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Olympia Sticker - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Ring - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flixy - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- MIUl 12 - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- MIU! Carbon - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Oxigen McLaren - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Painting - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Pixly - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Pixly Dark - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Pixly Vintage - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Xperia - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
