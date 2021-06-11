Whenever Google releases a new Android version, you can count on redesigned notifications and settings, and the same is true for Android 12. The latest iteration of the pre-release software, Beta 2, further tweaks both of these aspects of the OS, but there's one detail we want to dive in here: The battery stats in the system settings, which now let you view which apps used up most of your battery in any given two-hour interval in the past day.

As XDA's Mishaal Rahman shared on Twitter, the battery stats look a little different in Beta 2 compared to Beta 1 and previous Android versions. The graph that used to depict how your battery depletes makes way for an interactive bar diagram, partitioned into two-hour intervals. By tapping individual columns, you can limit the battery stats below the graph to show only what apps and system features were used within this period. Unfortunately, screen-on time remains hidden in this beta release, just like in the first one.

Credit: Mishaal Rahman.

It looks like the new tappable diagram is limited to newer Pixel devices. While we could reproduce the new look on a Pixel 3, we couldn't tap the columns to get details about the two-hour intervals. It's also possible that Mishaal Rahman activated some hidden system flags to make the diagram interactive. In any case, t's almost safe to assume that battery stats will be consistent across Pixel phones once the stable release of Android 12 launches.

Google has always switched battery stats up whenever it made a new version of its mobile OS public. Android 12 is the first to completely deemphasize single charging cycles for battery stats, instead showing users how they interacted with their phone over the last 24 hours. For phone reviewers like ourselves, the change could make judging battery life a little harder, especially because of the removal of screen-on time, but the new granular view might help regular folks judge which apps are particular battery hogs much more than the old version, and that's what counts.

