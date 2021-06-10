Android TV continues to grow as a platform, spurred on by the success of last year's Chromecast with Google TV. That device managed to undercut the old 4K-ready Chromecast Ultra by $20, making it an easy way to grab a streaming stick for your television without paying an arm and a leg. If that price is still too steep to justify throwing a media player in your spare bedroom, Walmart has the gadget for you. Its new Onn-branded 4K Android TV device is officially on sale for just $29.

This thing has been rumored and leaked for a pretty long time at this point — Walmart even listed it online a month ago, without the option to buy. That changes today, as 9to5Google has confirmed the gadget is available both in-stores and online. It's the same 4K-capable streaming box we've known about for months now, complete with all of the usual Android TV features like Assistant and the Play Store. It also supports Dolby Audio, uses Google's G10 remote reference design, and connects to 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks.

Although Onn's streaming box doesn't use the new Google TV interface, it seems like a capable gadget for under $30. If you don't need 4K support, Walmart also has a 1080p version listed for five bucks less. That model has limited stock online, but you might be able to find it in your local store.