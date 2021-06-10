Even though the OnePlus 7T series was updated to stable Android 11 back in March, the phones have continued to receive beta builds to test new features. But all that comes to an end this week, as OnePlus releases the final Open Beta for the 7T and 7T Pro.
The notes for the update don't include anything new other than the May security patch. You can read the changelog below:
- System
- Reduced battery consumption under specific scenarios
- Improved the compatibility of specific third-party apps on Android 11
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
- Upgrade Android Security Patch level to May 2021
- Phone
- Improved the overall application stability
- Fixed the probability issue about can not answer the calls via Google Fi app
- Network
- Improved the Wi-Fi connection stability
- Gallery
- Improved the overall loading speed
- Shelf
- Improved the animation performance and frame rate
Always-on Display is still absent from this beta, likely confirming that this feature won't be coming to the 7T phones, after all. If you want to try the new beta for yourself, you can download it from the OnePlus Community app.
