Android 12 is decidedly the most significant update that the operating system has received in the last few years. While there are a lot of changes to parse through, the most notable one has been the new Material You design that has given a complete facelift to the interface. It could also be a major reason why a record number of Pixel users have rushed to be a part of the Android 12 beta program.

On the occasion of the release of Android 12 Beta 2, Dave Burke (VP of Engineering, Android) took to Twitter to share that the Android 12 beta is by far the most downloaded/installed one ever. He doesn't offer any detailed stats alongside that claim, so we won't be able to quantify what "most" means — but it would've been interesting to see just how many eager souls are out there.

Android 12's beta is by far our most downloaded/installed beta ever. Speaking of which, Beta 2 is available today: https://t.co/VR8CtXKWkZ — Dave Burke (@davey_burke) June 9, 2021

For what it's worth, the Android 12 Beta program is available for just as many Pixel models as the Android 11 Beta program was: nine. However, we're unsure whether Android 12 beta programs for non-Pixels were also taken into consideration for Burke's count.

If you have a Pixel 3 or later and haven't tasted what the latest version of Android has to offer, what are you waiting for? You can try it out by following our simple installation guide. Not everything will be up to the mark just yet (since it is a beta) but we haven't encountered any major bugs so far.

If you do jump on the beta bandwagon, the wallpaper-based theming system, conversation widgets, and the new privacy features are some of things you should check out first.