If you've got a OnePlus flagship from 2020, prepare to download a new software update. The OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T are receiving new builds which introduce the June security patch — considerably quick given how late the May security patch was delivered to these devices.
That's not all that there is to the update though. OnePlus has fixed the issue in which the shooting button failed while clicking 48MP pictures. Additionally, optimizations have also been made to improve mobile phone performance, but they might not be noticeable to you.
Changelog
- System
- Optimized mobile phone performance
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.06
- Camera
- Fixed the issue that shooting button fails when taking pictures at 48M picture format
OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, and OxygenOS 11.0.8.13/14 for the OnePlus 8T are rolling out currently but the update might take a few more days to reach your device. If you don't want to wait to get the OTA, you might want to check out the unofficial Oxygen Updater tool to manually install it.
Comments