Wearables for Android are about to get a whole lot more interesting later this year, but if you just can't wait much longer, the Galaxy Watch3 continues to be one of the best smartwatches available today. Samsung launched a "Titanium" edition of its watch just a couple of months after the standard version, with an eye-popping price of $600. If you've been interested in getting a premium smartwatch on your wrist, the titanium model has hit an all-time low on Amazon, along with a sale on the classic variant as well.

There are a couple of differences between the standard and titanium models of the Watch3. In addition to switching out the usual stainless steel casing for, you know, titanium — dropping the weight of the 45mm model by nearly 11 grams — it also features a metal strap in the box instead of the usual leather wristband. Otherwise, you're getting the same excellent experience we reviewed last fall, including the rotating bezel for navigation, solid software support with Tizen, and above-average battery life. $400 is a new low for the titanium edition, down 33% from its original price.

Of course, that's still a pretty penny for a smartwatch, and 45mm won't fit on every wrist. If you're after a smaller, more affordable option, the standard 41mm model in silver is on sale for $250. It's not quite a new low, but it's still a great deal on one of the best Android-friendly wearables around.

Although neither model will switch to the new Wear OS experience launching later this year, Samsung has promised to keep supporting the Watch3 until at least August 2023. If you're interested in picking up either variant, check out the links below.