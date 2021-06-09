Motorola has been seeing success with its line of stylus-equipped G-series phones. So naturally, Moto has announced its third stylus phone in less than two years. The Moto G Stylus 5G has, you guessed it, 5G connectivity. It has solid specs for a G phone, too, but the $400 price tag puts it in the realm of Pixels and Galaxies.

Specs SoC Snapdragon 480 5G RAM 6GB Storage 256GB Display 6.8-inch 1080p LCD Battery 5,000mAh, 10W charging Camera 48MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, 2MP depth sensor Software Android 11 Measurements 169.54 x 77.48 x 9.35mm, 217g Price $400

The G Stylus 5G is a hefty phone, weighing in at over 200g with a 6.8-inch screen. At least the screen is 1080p. There has been a trend of mid-range phones in 2021 falling back to 720 resolution. Despite the 400-series chip inside, the newest G Stylus will be at least as fast as the previous Styli. Qualcomm's chip naming is getting even more confusing lately—the 480 5G is a spankin' new 8nm chip with two fast (A76-based) CPU cores and six efficiency (A55) cores. The Stylus 5G rounds out with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, more than you get in most other Moto G phones.

The camera array is typical for Motorola's budget offerings. You get a 48MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and two more sensors you'll probably never think about. The stylus did get a bit of attention, though. Moto redesigned the push-push mechanism to make it quicker to remove, and the shape makes it easier to reinsert. You also reclaim the battery capacity that was missing from previous Stylus phones; we're up to 5,000mAh from 4,000mAh in the last G Stylus from January. However, this is still just a capacitive stylus that will never be able to match Samsung's more expensive S Pen.

Moto is selling the G Stylus 5G for $400 starting on June 14th. It will be available unlocked with 4G and 5G (sub 6) connectivity on T-Mobile and Verizon. AT&T will launch its own locked version of the phone in the coming weeks, at which time the unlocked phone will also gain access to Ma Bell's 5G network. We've got a review coming, so stay tuned.