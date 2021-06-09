Google just dropped the latest Pixel Feature Drop and there's more stuff to check out than we expected. But if you're gung-ho about the camera — a good chance if you picked a Pixel over any other phone — then you'll be glad to learn that one of the announced features, animated astrophotography, is already making it to Pixels.

It's arriving with the Google Camera 8.2.400 update (via XDA Developers) that's currently rolling out on the Google Play Store. If you've already got the update, head over to Advanced settings and toggle Enable time lapse for astrophotography.

Once enabled, you'll have to place your Pixel on a tripod and wait until the shutter changes from moons to stars. You won't have to follow any additional steps to take a timelapse. Google will process both an image and a timelapse at the same time. Although, you'll need to give it at least 2.5 minutes — the longer you wait, the better the image and the longer the timelapse.

Here's a demo of Google's time-lapse astrophotography feature in Google Camera 8.2.400. Credits: vinlort on Telegram. pic.twitter.com/zYIfYmz6ts — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 8, 2021

If you haven't received the update, you can try sideloading the Google Camera application via APK Mirror. It worked just fine for AP's Scott and Rita who use a Pixel 5.