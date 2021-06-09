It took an insanely long time for this to happen but Google's cloud gaming service is finally being made available for the Android TV platform. In preparation for this, the Chromecast with Google TV is getting a new update that introduces support for Stadia among other improvements.
The QTS1.210311.08 update weighs about 84MB and is already rolling out widely. Although it adds support for Stadia, the app is still not available to install from the Play Store. If Google sticks with its timeline, it likely won't be available until June 23.
What's more, Google has made some improvements to the annoying Bluetooth latency over headphones or speakers. Also, if you faced an issue of advanced video settings being reset after restarting the device, it should also be addressed by the update.
Google doesn't spell it out, but it has fixed some more bugs and made performance improvements. However, it didn't introduce any new security patch — the device is still stuck with the April one. Updates to the Chromecast are pushed and installed automatically so no action is required on your end to get the latest one.
