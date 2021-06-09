Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It's the middle of the week, but we still have some notable sales to share with everyone, including a few standouts. First up is Stellarium Mobile PLUS, a quality planetarium app that's currently half-off. Next, I have Incredibox, an enjoyable and well-reviewed music-creation game. Last but not least is OVIVO, a quirky black and white puzzler that's easy to understand and a joy to look at. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 15 temporarily free and 27 on-sale apps and games for Wednesday.
Free
Apps
- Aircraft Status $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 11 hours
- Intervalometer for Canon M50 / M200 $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sav PDF Viewer Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Contacts Widget - Quick Dial Widget - Speed Dial $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Number to word converter offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Alpha Backup Pro $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SUI File Explorer PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- [VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight - Cash Knight $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Offline Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Heroes Legend - Epic Fantasy RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Merge Monster VIP - Offline Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Trojan War Premium: Legend of Sparta $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- WordMix Pro - a living crossword puzzle $2.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Spoons $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Joystick Mouse Adapter: Emulate Mouse with Gamepad $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stellarium Mobile PLUS - Star Map $19.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- App Manager $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- 3D Galaxy Map PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Incredibox $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 11 hours
- Timeflow: Time is Money Sim $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cooking trip: Back on the road $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Rage - Action RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroes of Flatlandia - Turn based strategy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OVIVO - Black and White Platformer Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sasaya $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bronze Age $1.99 -> $1.37; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cube Card $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Freebloks VIP $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Marble Age: Remastered $4.49 -> $3.10; Sale ends in 7 days
- MR RACER : Car Racing Game 2020 - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $3.44; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Aqua Color - Icon Pack $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
