Among the other privacy-related tweaks in Android 12 is a new toast notification that will pop up when an app pulls content from your clipboard, that way you're aware when it happens. This might sound superfluous, but think back: When was the last time you copied a password or someone's phone number?

The new toast notification is live in Android 12 Beta 2, and the way it works is pretty straightforward, simply stating the name of the app and the fact that it has "pasted" from your clipboard. as with all toast messages, this fades in then fades out after a few seconds, but it's immediately noticeable.

The feature is controlled by a new setting in Settings -> Privacy -> Advanced on Pixels, with a new "Show clipboard access" toggle. It's enabled by default on Beta 2, but you can disable it to disable the toast messages, if you like.

Looks like @apple fixed the clipboard privacy issue we highlighted earlier this year. Apple said it wasn’t an issue, but surprisingly they fixed it in #iOS14 the exact way we recommended in our article.

A notification is shown every time an app or widget reads the clipboard

👇 pic.twitter.com/o6vZzQqO8a — Mysk (@mysk_co) June 22, 2020

This mirrors a change Apple added with iOS 14 in 2020 which similarly states when an app has accessed your clipboard with a slide-down notification.

For more about Android 12, check out our ongoing series coverage here, or bookmark our regularly updated changelog and check back in later. If you want to install the developer preview on your own device, find out how in our Android 12 download guide.