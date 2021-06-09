Android 12 Beta 2 is now rolling out, and among the highlighted changes are a few Google didn't announce, like a new power button in the quick settings menu. It gives fast access to Beta 2's redesigned power menu, which is pretty convenient if you switch to the new iPhone-style "Hold for Assistant" that changes a long-press of the power button to trigger the Google Assistant.

It's a simple change, with the new power menu appearing at the bottom right of the expanded quick settings menu, alongside the Settings shortcut (middle) and layout edit button (right). Tap it, and you're presented with the power menu, which has also been redesigned in Android 12 Beta 2.

Given Google rolled out a new feature in Beta 1 that lets you press and hold the power button to trigger the assistant. That conflicts with the traditional method for accessing the power menu, so this new shortcut should come in handy.

For more about Android 12, check out our ongoing series coverage here, or bookmark our regularly updated changelog and check back in later. If you want to install the developer preview on your own device, find out how in our Android 12 download guide.