Android 12 Beta 2 is chock full of visual changes, including the full implementation of its color-matching theme system. It's also changing some of the less popular additions from previous iterations of Android 12, including adding information density back to its settings menu.

Android 12's settings were redesigned from the ground up back in DP3, with an all-new look resembling some of Samsung's menus in One UI. It looked a lot prettier, but it also lacked any additional information about what users should expect to find within each submenu. Beta 1 came and went last month without any tweaks to settings, but with today's update, info-rich subtitles for each entry are back like they never even left.

Left: Android 12 DP3. Right: Android 12 Beta 2.

While this is more of a long-awaited return than a new feature, it's welcome news for anyone dreading these changes coming to their phones this fall. The other visual changes added to settings with each release remain unchanged, so this is truly a "best of both worlds" situation. We get a refreshed look and feel for adjusting preferences without losing any of the utility. A win-win, really.