Lineage OS the premiere custom Android ROM, and one of the best things about it is that it's constantly expanding. Over the last few weeks the distributed team has added no less than sixteen new phones and tablets from a handful of vendors.

Here are the phones that have been added to the list, or jumped from Lineage 17.1 to 18.1, based on Android 11:

To install Lineage, you'll need to unlock the bootloader on your phone, install a custom recovery like TWRP, then load up the custom ROM file. Most users will also want to flash Gapps at the same time to get access to the Play Store and other Google services. Take note, while Lineage is great and its interface is fast and smooth, almost all builds are classified as "nightlies," so a few bugs are to be expected.