Google's announcement of the brand-new Wear OS built in partnership with Samsung wasn't as comprehensive as we would've liked it. While we did see a glimpse of some new elements and apps, Google wasn't clear on whether existing watches would receive the platform's biggest update. Fossil broke silence on this, and if you own one of its smartwatches, you won't like what it has to say.

In an interview with CNET, company executives have confirmed that the new update won't make it to any of Fossil's existing smartwatches, including the Fossil Gen 5 LTE it launched a few months ago. No clear reason for this was given but the cynical assumption would be that it's all about selling you the upcoming Fossil Gen 6.

"We've got a full set of some pretty major hardware upgrades that we already planned," said Steve Prokup, senior vice president of connected devices.

The watchmaker confirms that its new hardware will run the updated Wear platform, have a faster and more efficient processor, and offer LTE options in more global markets. It could also feature advanced health features like SP02 tracking, something the current generation of Fossil watches lack. With all the upgrades, it's safe to expect that the watch will find a place in the upper echelons of Android timepieces.

Hybrid smartwatches also come up in the conversation, but this won't be a primary focus since they're not as popular as regular smartwatches.

If Fossil is unable to bring the new Wear OS to current hardware, I'm not optimistic about other companies. It's unclear whether this is a business decision or due to technical limitations, but I very much hope it's not the latter.