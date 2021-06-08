It looks like half the internet went down for a while today. Dozens of popular websites were or are still unreachable, and it seems like the culprit is Fastly, a content delivery network many websites rely on to speed up load times. It appears that the issues were or are limited to some locations, as a few services remained reachable for many people or came back online sooner rather than later.

Outage reports were spiking across the internet.

A tipster reached out to us telling us that Reddit, Twitch, Amazon, Stack Overflow, PayPal, Etsy, Vimeo, Shopify, Spotify, AWS, HMRC, eBay, GitHub, Pinterest, Twitter, Squarespace, Imgur, Fandom/Wikia, Tidal, Kickstarter, and possibly many more are currently showing as down on DownDetector. However, the severity of the outages are varying regionally, so things might be looking better for you than that.

Vast chunks of the internet are offline, including The Verge. Until we’re back, we’re reporting to you live out of Google Docs. Here’s what we know so far about the outage: https://t.co/4b1p2qhYif — The Verge (@verge) June 8, 2021

Even some of our media peers are affected, like CNN, The New York Times, The Guardian, The Financial Times, and many more, as The Verge shares in an article published in Google Docs on Twitter (apparently initially allowing anyone to edit it). The publication writes that the outage has been ongoing since about 2:30 am PT. It looks like this time around, the culprit is Fastly, a CDN that distributes content for many websites. A CDN is a technology used to improve load times by distributing website contents on servers closer to your physical location than the website's own server.

Fastly says that it's "currently investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services," a status first posted to its website at about 3:00 am PT. It looks like things are slowly taking a turn for the better, though. A few websites are back up, and Fastly posted an updated at about 3:45 am PT, saying that "the issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented." And just 15 minutes later, an update was posted: "A fix has been applied," detailing that customers might experience more traffic on their own servers. That would indicate that the company is diverting more traffic to the websites themselves as it works on the issue.

If Fastly is really the culprit, that explains why down reports vary across regions — it's possible that only some of Fastly's servers are affected by the problems while they remain operational in other regions.

Services like Fastly, Cloudflare, and others are like magic when they work, but whenever a crucial part of the infrastructure experiences issues like this one today, it becomes increasingly clear how centralized the internet is these days and what problems can arise from that.

At least I can still stream music on Spotify. Well, kind of.