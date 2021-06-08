Asus Chromebooks tend to have a pretty good fit and finish. And they know it, too, which is why they tend to be a little pricey compared to similarly-equipped models from HP or Acer. Today Best Buy is selling the 15.6-inch Asus C536, with a latest-gen Intel processor and a touchscreen, for just $439. It's an impressive deal if you're in the market. This model is also called the CX5 in some listings.

The C536EA-BI3T3 Chromebook (just rolls off the tongue, don't it?) uses an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, which should be enough to handle almost anything you can throw at it for normal browsing and work tasks. The 15.6-inch touchscreen is 1080p, about standard for this range, but it folds back on itself for full convertible operation. The laptop has 128GB of flash storage, which is surprisingly generous, and USB-C ports on either side (ditto). You'll also get a full-sized HDMI port, an older USB 3.2 type-A port, and a MicroSD card reader, plus a dedicated headphone jack.

The keyboard takes advantage of that larger-than-average size, with a full layout (including number pad) and backlit keys. The battery is also a rather roomy 57 Watt-hours, which should last it for a solid 8 hours of battery life. Reviews for this model praise the performance of the Intel-based system, but aren't nearly as complimentary on the plastic build.