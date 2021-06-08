This story was originally published and last updated

Summer is nearly here, with the heat of June now in full swing. And while that will mean hot-off-the-compiler new June security updates landing for many of your favorite smartphones in the weeks to come, of course security-patch-show-off Samsung just has to go and get the party started a little early.

Our first reports of June 2021 updates for Samsung phones started to arrive, to little surprise, from the international community. In South Korea, early updates first hit the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra, before spreading internationally. Meanwhile, the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 5G was picking up a June patch of its own in markets throughout Europe. Updates for the Galaxy S10 and S20 series, as well as some of Samsung's mid-rangers, followed soon after.

With this latest batch, we're also catching up on updates for the Galaxy Note20 series and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

We'll be updating this list all month long (and probably then some) as June patches land for the rest of Samsung's Android lineup.

Galaxy S10 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy Note9

Galaxy Note20 series

Galaxy A series

Galaxy Z series

New devices

Update notes added for the Galaxy Note20 series and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.