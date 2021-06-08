This story was originally published and last updated .
Summer is nearly here, with the heat of June now in full swing. And while that will mean hot-off-the-compiler new June security updates landing for many of your favorite smartphones in the weeks to come, of course security-patch-show-off Samsung just has to go and get the party started a little early.
Our first reports of June 2021 updates for Samsung phones started to arrive, to little surprise, from the international community. In South Korea, early updates first hit the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra, before spreading internationally. Meanwhile, the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 5G was picking up a June patch of its own in markets throughout Europe. Updates for the Galaxy S10 and S20 series, as well as some of Samsung's mid-rangers, followed soon after.
With this latest batch, we're also catching up on updates for the Galaxy Note20 series and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
We'll be updating this list all month long (and probably then some) as June patches land for the rest of Samsung's Android lineup.
Galaxy S10 series
- Galaxy S10: G973FXXSBFUE6, released June 4
- Galaxy S10+: G975FXXSBFUE6, released June 4
- Galaxy S1oe: G970FXXSBFUE6, released June 4
Galaxy S20 series
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G: G781BXXU3CUE3, released June 7
- Galaxy S20: G980FXXS8DUE4, released May 31
- Galaxy S20+: G985FXXS8DUE4, released May 31
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: G988UXXS8DUE4, released May 31
Galaxy S21 series
- Galaxy S21: G991NKSU3AUE8, released May 27
- Galaxy S21+: G996NKSU3AUE8, released May 27
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998NKSU3AUE8, released May 27
Galaxy Note9
- Galaxy Note9: N960FXXS8FUE5, released June 4
Galaxy Note20 series
- Galaxy Note20: N98xxXS2DUF1, released June 7
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N98xxXS2DUF1, released June 7
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A8: A530FXXSKCUF1, released June 3
- Galaxy A50: A505FDDU8CUE4, released June 1
- Galaxy A52: A525FXXS2AUE2, released June 4
- Galaxy A52 5G: A526BXXS1AUE3, released June 4
- Galaxy A71: A715FXXS4BUE1, released June 4
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Z Flip: F700FXXS5DUE1, released June 2
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: F707BXXS3DUE1, released May 28
- Galaxy Fold: F900FXXS5EUE2 , released June 4
New devices
Update notes added for the Galaxy Note20 series and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
Comments