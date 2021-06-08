Even if your phone still has a headphone jack, there's no reason not to make the jump in true wireless earbuds. Both sound quality and battery life have come a long way over the last few years, and the convenience factor alone makes it worth the upgrade. If you're still on the fence, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are some of the best TWEs you can buy today, and Woot has them marked down to an all-new low today only.

For just $140, you're getting some of the best Android-friendly earbuds around. Samsung's premium pair of buds go toe-to-toe with Apple's AirPods Pro, with outstanding ANC capabilities, excellent sound quality, and a small and light build that feels comfortable in your ear. Although the Pros don't have the best battery life you can find in wireless headphones today, they should still last you through office hours with mixed usage — as long as you remember to put them in the case when inactive.

Woot's deal is good for the Phantom Black variant and lasts through the end of the day or when stock runs out. Amazon Prime members can also take advantage of free shipping. For as great as these buds are, this price is nearly unbeatable, so if you're interested, click the link below to grab your very own set.