Listen, mobile games: you gave it the old college try with touch-screen controls. Sometimes, sure, it worked OK, but more often than not we found ourselves craving the sort of responsive input you only get with a proper, physical controller. Luckily there are plenty of solutions available to Android gamers, and one of the better ones is Razer's Kishi. Normally retailing for $80, earlier this week we spotted it for a much more reasonable $55, and if you haven't jumped on it yet, that deal's still available.

The Kishi is a neat little controller that expands to grip your phone and folds up into a pocketable size when not in use. Just be sure to check if it fits your device before you order — some bigger phones won't work without modifying the controller.

You can use the Kishi with most mobile games that support USB controllers, including cloud services like Stadia and Xbox Game Streaming. For more information, check our full review. At $55, you're saving $25 versus MSRP, which is nothing to sneeze at.