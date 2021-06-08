It's been a while since Minecraft saw a significant feature update, about a year, in fact. Today marks the release of the first Caves & Cliffs update, bringing with it three new mobs, a bunch of new blocks, and some new craftable items, such as a spyglass. And this is only the first update for Caves & Cliffs. A second patch is slated for release this holiday season which will assuredly bring even more content to the game.
You can watch the release trailer for Caves & Cliffs: Part 1 above. As you can see, an adorable goat has been added to the game as a mob, plus the cameo by the Mexican walking fish is pretty adorable, another mob you can expect to run across. Glow Squids are also a new addition, rounding out the three new mobs in today's update. Players can also expect to find a bunch of new blocks, such as Dripleafs, Pointed Dripstones, Cave Vines, Amethyst Geodes, Moss Carpets, Azalea Leaves, and a few others. New items are also available, like a Spyglass, and since Copper has been added to the game, there's a new mechanic that will allow you to choose from Exposed Copper, Weathered Copper, and Oxidized Copper to create different appearances for your items.
New Features:
Axolotl
- Axolotls are amphibious creatures that spawn in underground water
- Holding a Bucket of Tropical Fish will cause nearby Axolotls to follow the player on both land and in water. Axolotls cannot be tamed but can be bred by feeding them Buckets of Tropical Fish
- Axolotl will attack Fish, Squid, Drowned, and Guardians!
- Axolotls come in a variety of colors, all with an equal chance of spawning except for blue. Blue Axolotls have a small chance of spawning as a mutation when breeding two Axolotls
- Axolotls can survive on dry land for a few minutes. After that they will start to dry out and take continuous damage until rehydrated
- When taking damage, there is a chance that the Axolotl will play dead. While playing dead, the Axolotl will regenerate health and mobs will be unable to target the Axolotl
- When a player kills a mob that the Axolotl was attacking, they are rewarded with the regeneration effect and their mining fatigue is removed, if they had it
- Axolotls can be picked up with buckets, just like fish!
Goat
- The winning mob of the MINECON Live 2019 mob vote!
- For now, Goats spawn in Extreme Hills. This will change with Caves & Cliffs: Part II
- Goats will occasionally ram into players and other mobs
- Goats can jump high and take less fall damage than other mobs
- Goats will avoid walking onto Powder Snow
- Goats can be bred and tempted using Wheat
- Use an empty Bucket to get Milk
- Keep an ear out for the elusive Screamer Goat!
Glow Squid
- The winning mob of the Minecraft Live 2020 mob vote!
- Glow squids are aquatic creatures that spawn in underground water
- When killed, glow squid drop Glow Ink Sacs
Glow Ink Sac and Glow Item Frame
- Craft a Glow Item Frame by combining a glow ink sac with an item frame in a crafting table
- Any item in a Glow Item Frame is perfectly illuminated, even at night!
Glow Ink Sac and Glowing Sign Text
- If a Sign is interacted with a Glow Ink Sac, the text will then get a glowing effect
Powder Snow
- Mobs inside a block of powder snow start to freeze and eventually take damage
- Players can protect themselves from powder snow by equipping leather armor
- Cauldrons fill up in snowy weather, creating a renewable source of powder snow. It will also generate naturally in certain snowy biomes when Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases
- Buckets can be used to scoop up and place powder snow
- Most mobs cannot walk on powder snow and fall into the block instead
- Skeletons transform into strays after standing in powder snow for awhile
- Wearing Leather Boots allows a player or mob to walk on Powder Snow without falling in
Glow Lichen
- A dim light source that appears on cave walls and in underground lakes
- Use bone meal to spread it along block surfaces and harvest it using shears
Amethyst Geodes
- These huge Geodes can be found anywhere underground of newly generated chunks in the Overworld
- Amethyst Geodes have an outer layer of Smooth Basalt Blocks and a second layer of Calcite Blocks
- Inside Geodes, there is an inner layer of various Amethyst Blocks
- All types of Amethyst blocks (including Clusters) create beautiful sounds when you walk on them, break them, place them, or hit them with a projectile – go make some music!
- Amethyst comes in block form inside the Geodes in two ways: Block of Amethyst Block and Budding Amethyst
Amethyst Clusters
- Amethyst Clusters grow from budding Amethyst, which can be found inside Geodes
- Clusters have four growth stages: Small Amethyst Bud, Medium Amethyst Bud, Large Amethyst Bud, and Amethyst Cluster
- Fully-grown Amethyst clusters drop four Amethyst Shards (or more with the Fortune enchantment) when a Pickaxe is used, and drop two Amethyst Shards when broken by hand, Piston, or other means
- Clusters can be mined with the Silk Touch enchantment at any stage of growth
Budding Amethyst
- On any side of a Budding Amethyst Block where there is air or a water source block, a Small Amethyst Bud will eventually grow
- Amethyst Buds can only grow when attached to Budding Amethyst, and will grow until they become a full Amethyst Cluster
Cluster Amethyst Blocks
- Clusters can only grow when they are placed on budding Amethyst Blocks
Amethyst Shards
- Amethyst Shards are items used in a variety of crafting recipes
Tinted Glass
- Though visually transparent, light does not pass through Tinted Glass
- Can be crafted by putting a Glass Block in the middle of four Amethyst Shards on a Crafting Table
- Tinted Glass can be obtained without the Silk Touch enchantment and does not shatter when broken, like normal Glass
Copper
- Copper Ore can now be found underground in newly generated chunks and can be smelted into Copper Ingots
- Block of Copper and Cut Copper can be crafted, as well as stairs and slabs
- After being placed in the world, Copper Blocks will oxidize slowly over time, turning to exposed Copper, Weathered Copper, and Oxidized Copper
- Copper Blocks that are not fully oxidized can be waxed to prevent further oxidation, either by using a Honeycomb item on them, by using the crafting grid, or by using a Dispenser loaded with Honeycombs
- Axes can scrape off wax and oxidation from Copper Blocks
Lightning Rod
- All lightning strikes that happen within a radius of 64 blocks from a Lightning Rod will strike the Lightning Rod
- Lightning rods can be crafted using Copper ingots in a Crafting Table
- A Lightning Rod struck by lightning will emit a full Redstone signal for 8 game ticks
Spyglass
- The Spyglass is used to see far away places and can be crafted with Copper Ingots and an Amethyst Shard
- Camera movement when looking through a Spyglass is slowed to make it more comfortable to use. This is adjustable using the Spyglass Damping slider in Settings on Bedrock Edition
Raw Ore Items
- Added Raw Copper, Raw Iron, and Raw Gold items
- Ores that are smeltable now drop raw item forms of the ore instead of the ore block, and these can be smelted just like before
- This is to prevent cluttering the inventory and have consistency with Fortune on all ores
- Ore blocks are still smeltable, meaning you can still smelt ore blocks you've obtained previously or with the Silk Touch enchantment
Raw Ore Blocks
- Added block of Raw Copper, Raw Iron, and Raw Gold
- Just like other ore materials, you can craft a compact block with raw ore items to save inventory space or use as decoration
- Raw ore blocks can be placed on a crafting grid to break down into the original raw ore items
Deepslate
- Deepslate is generated in blobs below y = 16
- Mining it with a Pickaxe will drop Cobbled Deepslate, which can be smelted back into Deepslate
- When ore is generated in the same place as Deepslate, Deepslate variants of that ore are now generated instead
- Deepslate Blocks can be crafted into Polished Deepslate, Deepslate Tile, and Deepslate Brick Blocks, including slabs, stairs, and walls
- Deepslate Blocks also come in Cracked Tile, Cracked Brick, Chiseled, and Infested variants
- Stone tools can be crafted using Cobbled Deepslate
Tuff
- A new decorative block
- Blobs of Tuff Blocks generate in the world below y = 16
Smooth Basalt
- Basalt blocks can now be smelted into smooth basalt blocks as a new decorative block
New Cave Blocks
- While Lush Caves and other new cave biomes won’t generate until the Caves & Cliffs: Part II update, many new blocks are now available through the Creative mode inventory or certain aspects of Survival mode
Trade & Loot Table Additions
- Added the following trades to the Mason:
- Will sell 4 Dripstone Blocks for 1 Emerald
- Added the following trades to the Wandering Trader:
- Will sell 2 Pointed Dripstones for 1 Emerald
- Will sell 2 Rooted Dirt for 1 Emerald
- Will sell 2 Moss Blocks for 1 Emerald
- Moss Blocks can be found in Shipwreck Chests
- Glow Berries can be found in Mineshaft Chest Minecarts
Dripstone Block and Pointed Dripstone
- Pointed Dripstone can be placed on the ceiling (stalactites) or ground (stalagmites)
- Watch out! If a stalactite is broken, it will fall and cause damage to players and mobs
- Players and mobs will take damage if landing on a stalagmite
- If a stalactite is under a water source or lava source, it will slowly fill Cauldrons
- If a stalactite and stalagmite touch, they will connect into a full column
- A Dripstone Block can be crafted with four Pointed Dripstone
Dripleaf
- Small Dripleaf will grow into Big Dripleaf when fertilized with Bone Meal
- Big Dripleaf is a platforming block. Players and mobs on top of the block will cause the block to tilt and drop
Moss Block and Moss Carpet
- When Moss Blocks are fertilized with Bone Meal, Moss has a chance of spreading to other blocks. Moss Carpet, Azaleas, and Flowering Azaleas also have a chance of growing
- The Hoe is the most efficient tool to harvest Moss Blocks and Moss Carpet
Azalea
- Azalea and Flowering Azaleas are new decorative plants
- Azaleas have a chance of growing after using Bone Meal on Moss Blocks
- Fertilizing an Azalea with Bone Meal will transform it into a tree with Azalea Leaves and Flowered Azalea Leaves, which can be harvested using Shears
- Azalea and Flowering Azalea can also be used as Furnace fuel
Rooted Dirt and Hanging Roots
- Tilling Rooted Dirt with a Hoe turns the block to normal Dirt and drops Hanging Roots
- Fertilizing Rooted Dirt with Bone Meal causes Hanging Roots to grow below
Glow Berries
- Glow Berries can be planted on the bottom of most solid blocks to grow cave vines
- They can be eaten and are as nutritious as Sweet Berries
- Use them to lure and breed Foxes
Cave Vines
- When Cave Vines grow or are fertilized with Bone Meal, they have a chance of growing Glow Berries
- A Cave Vine that has Glow Berries emits light. So pretty!
- Cave Vines are climbable
Spore Blossom
- Currently, Spore Blossoms are only available in the Creative mode inventory
- Spore Blossoms are a new decorative block that can be placed underneath any block
New Achievements and Trophies
- Wax On Wax Off - Apply and remove Wax from all the Copper blocks
- Float Your Goat - Get in a boat and float with a Goat
- The Healing Power of Friendship - Team up with an Axolotl and win a fight
Caves & Cliffs: Part 1 is officially available today across all Bedrock releases for Minecraft (as well as Java), including Android. The patch is free, so all you have to do is update your game, and the new content will be there. Of course, if you'd like to dig through the entire changelog beyond today's list of new features, you can find it on the official Minecraft website.
