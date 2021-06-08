I pay AT&T for my fiber optic home internet connection. It's capped at 1TB a month, after which I have to pay $10 for each 50GB. So it's strange that the service would offer me a freebie that's notoriously hard on bandwidth, unless they want to almost force me into paying for "unlimited." But here we are: AT&T is offering six months of Stadia Pro to both 5G unlimited wireless and landline fiber customers.

According to AT&T's promo page, all one needs to do is log into Stadia from their qualifying AT&T phone (has to be unlimited and on a 5G device) or home internet connection (300Mbps or faster) starting tomorrow. Existing wireless customers get in on it, but apparently you have to be a new or upgraded home internet customer ... so I guess I don't qualify for it anyway. With six months of Stadia Pro, players can claim a handful of free titles and play them at 4K quality. After the trial period is over, customers will be automatically signed up at $9.99 a month.

But what if you don't have anything to play on your TV? Stadia JUST came out for Android TV, and even that platform's not all that common. AT&T has your back here as well. Qualifying customers can pick up the Stadia starter kit, with a Chromecast Ultra and a Stadia controller, for just $19.99. That's a savings of $80 off the same Premiere Edition bundle in the Google Store.