Google's June 2021 update is now rolling out for Pixels. This is one of those big every-three-month Feature Drop updates with a whole pile of changes — you can read more about that here. But on top of new changes like astrovideography and a market expansion of existing features, there's also a handful of fixes for specific problems certain Pixel devices may have run into.
Functional patch notes table for the Pixel series' June 2021 update.
An issue tied to charging on the Pixel 3 and 4 series, as well as the Pixel 5, has been fixed in this latest update, plus a general issue across the entire Pixel lineup that may have prevented editing for Motion Photos. In case you're unfamiliar or don't use the feature, Motion Photos let you capture a short video automatically and together with a photo if it's enabled, pretty much exactly like Apple's Live Photos.
A fix for video playback in "certain" third-party apps for the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5, which share a chipset, is also included. Lastly, a fix for notification sound "fluctuation" is also present in the June 2021 update for the same device pair.
Though they weren't initially available, Update Bulletins for both the Pixel and general June 2021 patch are now available, and there are some pretty important security fixes included, including a major vulnerability for Qualcomm's modems, so be sure to update soon.
The update should be rolling out, and sideloadable OTA downloads are now available for download.
Patch notes and downloads
Security patch notes and downloads are now up.
Comments