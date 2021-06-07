Finding your AirPods Pro and AirPods Max is about to get a lot easier: Apple has announced at WWDC that both of its premium headphones will get enhanced functionality in the "Find my" app on iOS.

With iOS 15, your iPhone will be able to locate your AirPods Pro and Max with the use of a Bluetooth beacon mode. Your headphones will then use that beacon to find other Apple devices that are nearby, which can allow you to triangulate their exact location, similar to Apple's AirTags (minus UWB functionality).

As before, you can then use the "Play sound" function to make the headphones start emitting an audible tone to locate them more directly. You can also set up new separation alerts, that will cause your connected devices to receive a notification if they think you've been separated from your precious buds.