RedMagic has just announced that its mid-year refresh for the RedMagic 6 is coming later this month. It's called the RedMagic 6R, and unlike the company's previous refreshes, this gaming phone deviates from the 6, opting for something more in line with accessible everyday use thanks to a slimmer design and a quad camera. The RedMagic 6R will go on sale on June 24th, starting at $499.

The above video offers a brief overview of what you can expect from the RedMagic 6R when it goes on sale later this month. Much like the RedMagic 6, the 6R is a Snapdragon 888 device aimed at gamers, though there are also quite a few differences between these two models.

Specs Display 6.67 FHD+ OLED, 20:9, 144Hz refresh rate Software RedMagic OS 4.0 CPU Snapdragon 888 RAM & Storage 8/12 LPDDR5 RAM +128/256 UFS3.1Storage Battery 4200mAh, 30W Rear camera 64MP(IMX682)+8M+5M+2M Front camera 16MP Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, dual nano-SIM, NFC, USB-C Starting price $499/ €499/ £429

The 6R offers a quad-camera (instead of the 6's tri-cam setup) that packs 64MP for the primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth of field, along with a 16MP front camera. Another notable difference is that the 6R only offers a 144Hz screen, while the 6 can be used at 165Hz. The screen is also smaller on the 6R, with the OLED sitting at 6.67 inches instead of the 6's 6.8 inches. Of course, one of the most significant changes is that the 6R does not offer an internal fan (active cooling), though it does contain RedMagic's vapor chamber for extra passive cooling. The 6R also packs a smaller 4200mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging (which has shrunk from the 6's 5050mAh). Essentially, all of these changes are what allow the 6R to be much thinner at 7.8mm (the 6 is 9.7mm) with a weight of 186 grams (the 6 is 220g), ideally making for a much more portable device without compromising too much on what makes a gaming phone a gaming phone.

The RedMagic 6R goes on sale on June 24th for $499 and $599, depending on which model you want to get. The $499 model offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the $599 model offers 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.