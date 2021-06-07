Despite having been on the market for nearly a year and a half now, Stadia still isn't officially playable on Android TV — but that's changing, and soon. Today, Google announced that there'll be an official Stadia client up and running on Android TV in just a couple of short weeks.

Starting June 23, Stadia will be available for download on any Android TV device. Similarly to early mobile support, only a handful of devices are officially supported, but the list includes several of the most popular Android TV dongles, boxes, and sets. If you're using one that's not on the list, you can still download the app and enable "experimental support" to play, but Google warns it might not be an ideal experience.

Here's the full list of devices that'll be fully supported out of the gate:

Chromecast with Google TV

Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G)

Nvidia Shield TV

Nvidia Shield TV Pro

Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device

Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVs

Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4

The change lowers the barrier of entry to Stadia for newcomers: you won't need to buy special hardware to play on your TV. Just download the app and connect any old Bluetooth controller.

You've been able to play Stadia on Android TV for some time with a little elbow grease, but an official TV app has been a hotly anticipated feature since the service launched back in 2019. Outside of what's visible in the screenshot above, we don't yet know what the app will look like or how it'll perform. With any luck, it'll be snappier and less of a hassle to navigate than Stadia's notoriously sluggish Chromecast Ultra interface. We'll find out later this month.