As mobile games continue getting more advanced, you might find yourself wishing your phone had buttons to play them with. Razer's Kishi controller won't actually graft physical controls onto your phone, but it's probably the next best thing. Its MSRP is way high at $80, but today, you can grab one for a much more reasonable $55.

The Kishi is a neat little controller that expands to grip your phone and folds up into a pocketable size when not in use. Just be sure to check if it fits your device before you order — some bigger phones won't work without modifying the controller.

You can use the Kishi with most mobile games that support USB controllers, including cloud services like Stadia and Xbox Game Streaming. For more information, check our full review. At $55, you're saving $25 versus MSRP, which is nothing to sneeze at.