Apple can't highlight every change to iOS during its annual WWDC keynote, and that means some really cool features often get left out of the spotlight. If you're a power user with an iPhone handy, a popular iPad-exclusive feature is finally coming to your device. Apple is adding drag-and-drop support for files and photos to iOS 15, so you can quickly move content across all of your apps.

Although Apple didn't showcase it during today's WWDC stream, support for dragging and dropping content is included on the complete list of features coming to iOS later this year. The iOS 15 preview site describes this new ability as a way to bring documents, images, and files from one app into another.

We'll have to wait and see exactly how the feature translates over to the iPhone, especially since iOS lacks support for Split View and Slide Over. iPadOS does allow for dragging content to apps on the home screen, so it will presumably work similarly in iOS 15. If you're a power user trying to get real productivity done on your iPhone, this addition can't come soon enough.