iMessage is one of the best messaging clients available today — as long as you and your friends are deeply invested in Apple's ecosystem. As part of iOS 15, iMessage is getting several new features, including photo collages, new ways to share content with your friends, and full support for SharePlay.

Sending photos with family in friends in iMessage is already quick and easy, but with iOS 15, you can switch to a collage view when sending multiple attachments at once. Instead of sending a long list of individual photos, you can now swipe through a single stack in a simplified experience. Just tap to view the group in a thread, then tap back to exit.

iMessage is also getting support for new ways to share music, articles, and more. Various Apple apps will include tabs to jump into everything shared with you via messages quickly so that you can catch up on articles or moments from your friends' days. Apps with the new "Shared with You" feature include News, Music, Photos, Safari, Podcasts, and the Apple TV app.

In addition, iMessage in iOS 15 supports Apple's new SharePlay API introduced with FaceTime. With SharePlay, you can chat with your friends while watching videos together in the app. All of these features work to bring iPhone users closer than ever before, but as always, you'll need an Apple device to access iMessage content. No matter how much we want it, there's still no Android or RCS support here.